Loblaw Q4 profit up 57 per cent to $201M, revenue up 2.4 per cent to $11.13B
The company, based in Brampton, Ont., says the increase in its net income for common shareholders was partly due to operational improvements and partly due to special items in both years. Revenue for the quarter was $11.13 billion of revenue, up $265 million or 2.4 per cent - with most of the increase coming from the retail segment that includes various grocery stores banners and Shoppers Drug Mart.
