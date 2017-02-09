L.L. Bean freezes pension, offers ear...

L.L. Bean freezes pension, offers early outs

L.L. Bean is moving to cut costs by freezing pensions and offering voluntary early retirements, and company officials say they are taking a hard look at its generous shipping and return policies. The Freeport-based outdoors retailer will freeze its defined-benefit pension plan and boost its 401 savings contributions to all 5,000 workers, including 1,000 out-of-state store employees who were not previously eligible for the full pension, company officials told The Associated Press.

