L.L. Bean freezes pension, offers early outs
L.L. Bean is moving to cut costs by freezing pensions and offering voluntary early retirements, and company officials say they are taking a hard look at its generous shipping and return policies. The Freeport-based outdoors retailer will freeze its defined-benefit pension plan and boost its 401 savings contributions to all 5,000 workers, including 1,000 out-of-state store employees who were not previously eligible for the full pension, company officials told The Associated Press.
