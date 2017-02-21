Kwik Star Express offers shopping options
The newest gas station and convenience store in town has something unusual to offer-a walk-in humidor stocked with a wide variety of cigars. The Kwik Star Express at the corner of Second Avenue North and 15th Street celebrated its official grand opening this week, after a soft opening previously.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Sat
|wtf
|1
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC