Key retail CEOs head to Washington to fight Trump-planned border tax
Chief executives of some of America's largest retailers, including Target Corp. and Best Buy Co. Inc., are headed to Washington this week to make their case that a controversial tax on imports would raise consumer prices and hurt their businesses, according to people familiar with the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Phartaliban
|134
|Walmart selling caskets online (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Phartasmoid
|46
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Feb 10
|whatever
|12
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|Feb 10
|Screwthis
|3
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC