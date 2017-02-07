Jury awards Long Beach warehouse manager $10 million verdict against Office Depot
A former Office Depot Inc. employee who managed a warehouse in Long Beach won a $10 million verdict when jurors decided the company retaliated against him after he refused to fire two older workers and took leave time to recover from surgery. The Los Angeles Superior Court jury directed Office Depot to pay $2 million in compensatory damages to 58-year-old Mark Flores and another $8 million in punitive damages.
