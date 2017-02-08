Is Sears toast? Retailer's stock hits all-time low
This is how bad things are at Sears. Shares of the once proud retailer plunged nearly 15% on Tuesday and hit their lowest level ever since its merger with Kmart back in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|6 hr
|ccccccccc
|10
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|10
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Feb 4
|Tina
|517
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Feb 3
|Not a name-caller
|10
|Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15)
|Feb 3
|we need reform
|62
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC