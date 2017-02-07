International agreement reintroduces ...

International agreement reintroduces classic reading program

20 hrs ago Read more: District Administration

Follett announced it has formed a partnership with New Zealand-based Wendy Pye Publishing to provide more than 300 fiction and nonfiction titles for K-2 classrooms. Pye's company introduced Sunshine Classics in the USA in the 1980s, and the popular reading program has been revived with updated print and digital options for learners and educators.

