If-My-Parents-Only-Knew 53 mins ago 2:32 p.m.Teens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finsta
The lines between what's real and what's fake are blurred on social media. The severity of phoniness varies, as does the impact such phoniness has on users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|8 hr
|Not a name-caller
|10
|Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|we need reform
|62
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Thu
|gainfully employed
|7
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Thu
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|Thu
|swampmudd
|4
|Nice Label
|Feb 1
|seinfan01
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 31
|DGformeremployee123
|998
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC