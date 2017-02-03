Hudson's Bay making bid to take over ...

Hudson's Bay making bid to take over retail giant Macy's, report says

Hudson's Bay Co. is declining comment after a report that the Canadian retailer is making a bid to take over Macy's Inc. The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources that it said were familiar with the matter, reported that the two retail giants are in preliminary talks.

