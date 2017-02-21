Home Depot sees 4Q profit growth on strong housing market
The Home Depot Inc. on Tuesday reported a boost in sales and profit during the fourth quarter, as rising home prices and low mortgage rates continued lifting a healthy housing market. The home improvement retailer also announced that it was raising its dividend.
