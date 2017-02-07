Hearing reset for driver in fatal cra...

Hearing reset for driver in fatal crash on U.S. 411 South

A Vonore man accused of killing three people and injuring four others in a car accident had his hearing reset for March, pending the results of toxicology tests. David Austin Kirkland, 54, of Vonore, appeared in Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William Brewer's courtroom Monday afternoon in a wheelchair, one leg propped and heavily bandaged.

