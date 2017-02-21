Germany's Daimler picks US executive to lead global trucks operations
Daimler has picked the head of its North American trucks division to run group-wide truck operations, it said on Monday, avoiding a lengthy search for a successor to departed chief Wolfgang Bernhard. Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, Germany, September 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|9 hr
|Zwam
|2
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Sat
|wtf
|1
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC