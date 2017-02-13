Gander Mountain preparing to file for bankruptcy this month - sources
U.S. hunting and fishing chain Gander Mountain Co is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, after an aggressive effort to expand its store base failed to pull in new customers, according to people familiar with the matter. Gander Mountain is working with financial advisory firm Lighthouse Management Group Inc and law firm Fredrikson & Byron PA as it gets ready to file for bankruptcy, the people said this week.
