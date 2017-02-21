Foot Locker's profit soared 12% this ...

Foot Locker's profit soared 12% this quarter - and its stock is popping

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Foot Locker reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Friday, and its stock is up 7.80% at $73.93 a share. The company reported earnings of $182 million, or $1.37 per share, up from $162 million, or $1.16 per share, in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... 1 hr wtf 1
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Thu Corporate clown 4
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Thu Gladileftyourstin... 42
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Thu BuddyJ 20
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 19 Ramrod87 12
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC