Foot Locker's CEO Explains The Importance Of Brick And Mortar Retail

Dick Johnson, CEO of Foot Locker, Inc. was a guest on CNBC to talk about the importance of maintaining a strong retail presence. According to Johnson, 90 percent of Foot Locker's customers interacts with the company digitally at some point during the shopping experience, yet the vast majority still feel the need to enter Foot Locker's brick and mortar stores to touch the products and feel the excitement.

