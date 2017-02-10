Florida jewelry company accused of ch...

Florida jewelry company accused of cheating artisans

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

People tuning in to HSN might think they're supporting a good cause by purchasing a lapis bracelet from Bajalia International Group, an Orlando company that employs female artisans in developing countries like Afghanistan and India. What shoppers don't see on their TV screens is the sometimes ruthless business arrangements between Bajalia and its artisans, the company's history of short-changing its craftswomen or the checkered financial past of the company's founder and CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 3 hr RustyS 21
News Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic... 21 hr whatever 12
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) 23 hr Millie williams 999
News Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online Fri Screwthis 3
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 7 ThomasA 10
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Feb 6 razorSharp 112
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC