Florida jewelry company accused of cheating artisans
People tuning in to HSN might think they're supporting a good cause by purchasing a lapis bracelet from Bajalia International Group, an Orlando company that employs female artisans in developing countries like Afghanistan and India. What shoppers don't see on their TV screens is the sometimes ruthless business arrangements between Bajalia and its artisans, the company's history of short-changing its craftswomen or the checkered financial past of the company's founder and CEO.
