Family Dollar Names Senior Vice President for Food
In another indication of "blur" in the dollar, grocery and convenience channels, Family Dollar Stores Inc. has announced that it has named Trey Johnson to the newly created position of senior vice president for food. Johnson will report to Dorlisa Flur, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.
