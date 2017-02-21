Fallen angels? Victoria's Secret sale...

Fallen angels? Victoria's Secret sales plunge

Sex apparently didn't sell for Victoria's Secret on Valentine's Day. The company that owns the lingerie and intimate apparel chain -- and is famous for its models wearing angel wings -- warned that this month's sales are not going to set investors' hearts aflame.

