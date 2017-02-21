Fallen angels? Victoria's Secret sales plunge
Sex apparently didn't sell for Victoria's Secret on Valentine's Day. The company that owns the lingerie and intimate apparel chain -- and is famous for its models wearing angel wings -- warned that this month's sales are not going to set investors' hearts aflame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|12 hr
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|BuddyJ
|20
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC