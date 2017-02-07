Eau Claire veteran receives scholarsh...

Eau Claire veteran receives scholarship for PTSD service dog training

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

A dog is a man's best friend, but for Eau Claire veteran Larry Seefeldt, his new puppy will be providing much more than friendship. "It was demolitions with the combat engineers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 9 hr dewjack01 8
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Mon razorSharp 112
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Feb 4 Tina 517
News Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic... Feb 3 Not a name-caller 10
News Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15) Feb 3 we need reform 62
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC