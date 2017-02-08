Dollar General: The Safest Investment In Retail?
Now that the news surrounding the Dollar store space has quieted down and faded from public conscious, it is time to check in on one of the major players left, Dollar General . Dollar General now principally competes against just Dollar Tree , and to a lesser extent the rest of the retail cohort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|4 min
|ccccccccc
|7
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|10
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Feb 4
|Tina
|517
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Feb 3
|Not a name-caller
|10
|Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15)
|Feb 3
|we need reform
|62
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC