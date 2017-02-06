Dollar General says it will add 10,000 jobs this year
Dollar General Corp. says it plans to create 10,000 jobs this year tied to the opening of 1,000 stores and two distribution centers. The discount retailer says the new jobs will increase its workforce by about 9 percent.
