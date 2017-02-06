Dollar General Corporation (DG) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein
The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|14 hr
|razorSharp
|112
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Feb 4
|Tina
|517
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Feb 3
|Not a name-caller
|10
|Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15)
|Feb 3
|we need reform
|62
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC