Dog Food Recall Friday, February 17
PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one of their brands of adult dog food because it may contain metal pieces which could be choking hazard to pets. Grreat Choice Canned Dog Food was sold nationwide at PetSmart.com , Pet360.com , PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores.
