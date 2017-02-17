Dog Food Recall Friday, February 17

Dog Food Recall Friday, February 17

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one of their brands of adult dog food because it may contain metal pieces which could be choking hazard to pets. Grreat Choice Canned Dog Food was sold nationwide at PetSmart.com , Pet360.com , PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'... 7 hr Faithnomore 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... 7 hr Faithnomore 1
News ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in... 7 hr Faithnomore 1
News Shooting outside motorcycle club leaves one dead (Sep '10) Thu Use2B Family MC 64
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Thu indict mike flynn 18
News Chambersburg man: Sheetz sign 'insults' people (Feb '08) Thu Gah-ga 75
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 14 Phartaliban 134
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,375 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC