Dick's Sporting Goods plans to open its new store in Norwalk, Conn. in March 2017.

In advance of its planned opening in March, Dick's Sporting Goods announced plans to hire 95 people for its new store in Norwalk, including part-time positions. Dick's has been renovating the former Sports Authority at 444 Connecticut Ave., after acquiring the company in a bankruptcy proceeding.

