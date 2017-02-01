Dick's Sporting Goods plans to open its new store in Norwalk, Conn. in March 2017.
In advance of its planned opening in March, Dick's Sporting Goods announced plans to hire 95 people for its new store in Norwalk, including part-time positions. Dick's has been renovating the former Sports Authority at 444 Connecticut Ave., after acquiring the company in a bankruptcy proceeding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|1 hr
|wondering
|5
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|2 hr
|gainfully employed
|7
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|10 hr
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|15 hr
|swampmudd
|4
|Nice Label
|Wed
|seinfan01
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Jan 31
|majority-muslim eh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC