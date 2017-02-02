Court orders review of Target security breach settlement
A Minnesota federal judge must hold hearings to determine whether a proposed settlement for about 100 million Target customers who were victims of a 2013 security breach treats all customers fairly, a federal appeals court says. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in an opinion filed Wednesday that Judge Paul Magnuson must review the class certification he approved in November 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|9 hr
|wondering
|5
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|10 hr
|gainfully employed
|7
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|18 hr
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|23 hr
|swampmudd
|4
|Nice Label
|Wed
|seinfan01
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Jan 31
|majority-muslim eh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC