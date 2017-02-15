Continue reading J.C. Penney, Target, Best Buy, Gap CEOs to meet with Trump on tax plan
Top retail company executives including Plano-based J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison and Target CEO Brian Cornell are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump today to lobby against a proposed "border adjustment tax" which they say will have a negative impact on their businesses, jobs and on consumers. Ellison is among a group of seven retail chief executives from a cross section of the industry that will be meeting with Trump this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting outside motorcycle club leaves one dead (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Use2B Family MC
|64
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|16 hr
|indict mike flynn
|18
|Chambersburg man: Sheetz sign 'insults' people (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Gah-ga
|75
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartaliban
|134
|Walmart selling caskets online (Nov '09)
|Feb 14
|Phartasmoid
|46
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Feb 10
|whatever
|12
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC