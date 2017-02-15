Continue reading J.C. Penney, Target, Best Buy, Gap CEOs to meet with Trump on tax plan

Continue reading J.C. Penney, Target,...

Top retail company executives including Plano-based J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison and Target CEO Brian Cornell are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump today to lobby against a proposed "border adjustment tax" which they say will have a negative impact on their businesses, jobs and on consumers. Ellison is among a group of seven retail chief executives from a cross section of the industry that will be meeting with Trump this morning.

