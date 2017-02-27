Canadian retailer YM in bid for bankrupt U.S. peer Wet Seal: source

Toronto-based retail operator YM Inc is preparing to submit an offer for the intellectual property of The Wet Seal LLC, as the 55-year-old U.S. teen retailer grapples with its second bankruptcy in the past two years, according to a person familiar with the matter. YM, which owns Canadian chains Stitches, Sirens and Suzy Shier, plans to submit a stalking-horse bid for Wet Seal's intellectual property, the person said on Tuesday, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

