Businesses tell Ohio congressman import tax plan would hurt

Some retailers worried that a contentious proposed tax on imports would hurt business have voiced concerns to an Ohio congressman who's on a tax-writing legislative committee. The Columbus Dispatch reports Republican Rep. Jim Renacci attended Thursday's discussion hosted by the business group Americans for Affordable Products, which opposes the "border adjustment."

