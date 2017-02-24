Businesses tell Ohio congressman import tax plan would hurt
Some retailers worried that a contentious proposed tax on imports would hurt business have voiced concerns to an Ohio congressman who's on a tax-writing legislative committee. The Columbus Dispatch reports Republican Rep. Jim Renacci attended Thursday's discussion hosted by the business group Americans for Affordable Products, which opposes the "border adjustment."
