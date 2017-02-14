Burlington Coat Factory faces storm over Ivanka Trump products
Burlington Coat Factory faces storm over Ivanka Trump products When her products vanished, complaints followed: 'Ivanka Trump is a good person.' Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://usat.ly/2lLJtju Nordstrom announced it is dropping the Ivanka Trump collection, after a boycott was launched against stores carrying the brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Phartaliban
|134
|Walmart selling caskets online (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Phartasmoid
|46
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Feb 10
|whatever
|12
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|Feb 10
|Screwthis
|3
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC