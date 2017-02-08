Bunnings swoops on four old Masters stores in WA
The fate of some of the empty Masters Home Improvement buildings in WA has finally been revealed, with Bunnings seeking planning approval to rebrand four of the stores, while another looks set to become a new retail district. The failed Woolworths hardware chain closed 63 of its big blue buildings across Australia by December 11, and it didn't take long for its former competitor to swoop on some of its WA locations.
