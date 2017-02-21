Body found in Bear Creek
Information is still very limited, but police said someone was standing in the Rogue Valley Mall parking lot behind Kohl's and Bed Bath and Beyond when they saw a person in the water. As of now, police say the body found is an African-American male.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|7 hr
|wtf
|1
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Thu
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Thu
|BuddyJ
|20
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC