Blackville house destroyed by fire
Shirley Kirkland's home was destroyed by fire on Feb. 12. While the house is a total loss, everyone made it out safely. The fire started Feb. 12 around 10 p.m. at the one-story brick home located on Izlar Street in Blackville.
