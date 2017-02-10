Artwork on sex, passion and sensualit...

Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Titled "Erotic: Passion & Desire," the auction lots feature art works from across the centuries and the world, including pieces by Pablo Picasso, Sarah Bernhardt and Helmut Newton. "We've put together 107 works of art ranging from antiquity to contemporary," said Sotheby's senior director, Constantine Frangos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 9 hr RustyS 21
News Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic... Fri whatever 12
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Fri Millie williams 999
News Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online Fri Screwthis 3
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 7 ThomasA 10
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Feb 6 razorSharp 112
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,780,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC