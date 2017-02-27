America's favorite retailer is...

Both the warehouse giant and department store Dillard's scored an 83 out of 100 on the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index, tying for the top spot among department and discount stores and specialty retail stores. "[Costco] has that model of: this is what we do, this is who we are, what we sell and we are going to do it really well," said David VanAmburg, managing director at ACSI.

