WVNCC - Sto mark Black History Month
Black History Month in February will be observed by West Virginia Northern Community College with presentations on its three campuses by Pittsburgh historian Samuel W. Black, who will discuss the experiences of black men and women who found themselves in the Vietnam War during the civil rights movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|6 hr
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Sargent-07
|994
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 19
|The Peoples Media
|103
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC