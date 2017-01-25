Will President Trump's Tax Reform Help Retailers? The Devil Is in the Details
Other department store chains also reported poor results. For the past two years or so, among apparel and home-focused retailers, only off-price merchants such as TJX Companies One of the few potential bright spots for retailers such as Macy's and Kohl's is corporate tax reform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Joe Balls
|572
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|17 hr
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Susan
|995
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|Jan 22
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 19
|The Peoples Media
|103
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC