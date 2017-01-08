Whole Foods Market cancels Edmonton, Calgary openings as Canadian expansion plan slows
The news appears to signal a slowdown in the organic food supermarket chain's plan announced at a Montreal conference two years ago to grow from 10 to 40 stores in Canada. A few months later it announced it would open a store in south Edmonton by the fall of 2016 and one in Calgary by next summer, with each creating about 150 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|2 hr
|Choto
|88
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|The Peoples Media
|100
|Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing
|Jan 6
|Jack
|2
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC