Whole Foods Market cancels Edmonton, ...

Whole Foods Market cancels Edmonton, Calgary openings as Canadian expansion plan slows

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The news appears to signal a slowdown in the organic food supermarket chain's plan announced at a Montreal conference two years ago to grow from 10 to 40 stores in Canada. A few months later it announced it would open a store in south Edmonton by the fall of 2016 and one in Calgary by next summer, with each creating about 150 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... 2 hr Choto 88
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) 22 hr The Peoples Media 100
News Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing Jan 6 Jack 2
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) Dec 31 trailer park 4 tt... 7
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 12
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,632

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC