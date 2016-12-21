Warren Buffett predicted the fall of ...

Warren Buffett predicted the fall of Eddie Lampert and Sears...

Eddie Lampert, CEO of Sears Holding Group and a hedge fund manager, announced on Thursday that his fund is once again extending a massive loan to the struggling retailer. The $200 million loan will bring the total amount Lampert has loaned Sears in the last two years up to at least $1 billion.

