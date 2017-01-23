Walgreens-Rite Aid deal clock runs down with no extension set
By Robert Langreth Bloomberg News Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina says he still believes in the Derfield-based The companies had agreed to close the planned $9.4 billion merger, which would create the largest drugstore chain in the U.S. by number of stores, by Friday. But the deal hasn't yet received antitrust approval from the Federal Trade Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|Susan
|995
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|Jan 22
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 19
|The Peoples Media
|103
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC