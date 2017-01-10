Walgreens pushes Rite Aid deal close ...

Walgreens pushes Rite Aid deal close by 6 months, reduces offer price

Jan 30

Jan 30 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp will now close six months later than expected and could include the divestiture of up to 1,200 stores to gain regulatory approval. The companies also agreed to reduce the offer price to a range of $6.50 to $7.00 per share, from the initial offer price of $9 per share.

