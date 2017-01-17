Walgreens pays $50m - kickback' settlement

On Jan. 19, 2017, the federal prosecutors in New York announced a $50 million settlement with Walgreens over its "Prescription Savings Club" program offering discounts and rebates. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram less On Jan. 19, 2017, the federal prosecutors in New York announced a $50 million settlement with Walgreens over its "Prescription Savings Club" program offering discounts and rebates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.