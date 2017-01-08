Wal-Mart's first African-American CEO...

Wal-Mart's first African-American CEO to leave position in February

16 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Rosalind Brewer, the first African-American chief executive at Wal-Mart Stores Inc., will leave the company next month, according to the Wall Street Journal . Brewer, 54, is the longest serving CEO of Sam's Club, Wal-Mart's wholesale chain.

