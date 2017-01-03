Wal-Mart to cut hundreds of workers this month
Wal-Mart Stores is making another round of job cuts as part of Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon's efforts to streamline operations, according to a person familiar with the situation. The move will eliminate hundreds of positions this month, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the plan isn't public.
