Wal-Mart to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the US

Wal-Mart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. The world's biggest retailer is planning $6.8B in capital investments in the US in the coming fiscal year FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, a worker pushes shopping carts in front of a Wal-Mart store in La Habra, Calif. Wal-Mart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. as it opens new stores and expands existing locations.

