US Stocks Close Higher as Donald Trump Becomes President
The Nasdaq gained 15.25 to close at 5,555.33, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,271.31, up 7.62 from its open. Winners and Losers: Shares in Rite-Aid Corp tumbled 16 percent after a report from Bloomberg said the Federal Trade Commission was not satisfied with the proposed offer to merge with Walgreens, and the deadline for the deal is just a week away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|Sun
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Sargent-07
|994
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 19
|The Peoples Media
|103
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC