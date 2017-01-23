US Stocks Close Higher as Donald Trump Becomes President

The Nasdaq gained 15.25 to close at 5,555.33, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,271.31, up 7.62 from its open. Winners and Losers: Shares in Rite-Aid Corp tumbled 16 percent after a report from Bloomberg said the Federal Trade Commission was not satisfied with the proposed offer to merge with Walgreens, and the deadline for the deal is just a week away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.