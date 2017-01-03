US retail chains Macy's, Kohl's slash 2016 profit forecasts citing weak end to year
US department store operators Macy's and Kohl's both cut their profit forecasts for 2016 on Wednesday , pointing to weak sales in the last months of the year and bringing shares in the entire retail sector down after hours. Shares of Macy's fell 9 per cent to US$32.63 in extended trading.
