US retail chains Macy's, Kohl's slash 2016 profit forecasts citing weak end to year

US department store operators Macy's and Kohl's both cut their profit forecasts for 2016 on Wednesday , pointing to weak sales in the last months of the year and bringing shares in the entire retail sector down after hours. Shares of Macy's fell 9 per cent to US$32.63 in extended trading.

