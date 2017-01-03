US Postal Service to no longer offer services at Staples
Those services, which were handled by Staples employees, will be discontinued at about 500 of the office supply retailer's locations by the first week of March. The USPS said in a statement that in November it was ordered by a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge to discontinue its retail relationship with Staples and that it plans to comply.
