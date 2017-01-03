US indexes drift in early trade; department stores nosedive
" Department stores dominated the news Thursday morning as Macy's and Kohl's both plunged following weak holiday-season reports that led the chains to cut their profit forecasts. Macy's also said it will eliminate 10,000 jobs as it continues to close stores.
