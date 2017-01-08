Urban Outfitters' stock set for selloff after disappointing retail same-store sales over the holi...
The company, which store brands include Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters, said total sales for the two months ending Dec. 31 increased 3% over the same period a year ago. Total same-store sales rose 1.5%, as a double-digit percentage increase in direct-to-consumer sales was partially offset by lower-than-expected retail same-store sales.
