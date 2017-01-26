Two racing legends talk dealer shop
Automotive News Editor-in-Chief Keith Crain, left, and Roger Penske, right, during the closing general session Saturday. Photo credit: JOE WILSSENS Penske, the chairman of Penske Automotive Group, and Castroneves, the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, are co-owners of the New Holland Auto Group in New Holland, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to have the lowest price amoung popular ret...
|34 min
|eugenek1
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|17 hr
|Dgformeremp83
|997
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Marti
|145
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's
|Jan 22
|like
|1
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC